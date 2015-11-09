Ronaldo, the Beautiful and Thoughtful Genius Creates One-Man Selfie Station for Fans

What else is there to say about a man like Cristiano? Not only does he open himself up to documentary cameras so every person on this planet can see—WORLDWIDE TODAY!—his life through his own eyes. Not only does he do things on the soccer pitch that make you feel like you mainlined oysters for a week. Not only does he maintain his abs just in case his neighbors washing machine breaks down. But he also stands at the ready for a never ending stream of fan selfies at the premiere of his new film, Ronaldo: The Movie.

Look at Ronaldo standing there, camera in hand with his arm outstretched—a one-man selfie assembly line—as fans approach, snuggle into his armpit, and snap a picture with greatness personified. Look how long the line is! I have no words to describe this scene, except three: ASTONISHING. INTIMATE. DEFINITIVE.

h/t @ariellec