Ronaldo’s Sculptor Speaks: “Even Jesus did not please everyone.”

Cristiano Ronaldo officially unveils the newly-renamed Raoul Moat International Airport — Adam Hurrey (@FootballCliches)March 29, 2017

Life’s big breaks don’t come often. When they do, you have to be ready, and then you have to execute. Carpe diem, etc. But what happens if you mess up? What happens if, when you shoot your shot, the internet makes fun of you, mercilessly?



If you’re Emanuel Santos, the artist who recently immortalized Cristiano Ronaldo in bust form outside Maderia’s “Aeroporto Cristiano Ronaldo,” you turn, naturally, to religion. “Even Jesus did not please everyone,” Santos told Portugal’s Globo Sports, as translated by the Telegraph.

Santos, who was sculpting from pictures he found on the internet, went on to say that what’s important is that Ronaldo liked the sculpture. Naturally, Ronaldo’s only concern was that an earlier rendering made him look old.

“He only asked for some wrinkles to be changed, that give him a certain expression in his face when he’s about to laugh,” explained Santos. “He said it made him look older and asked for it to be thinned out a bit to make it smoother and more jovial. .”

I don’t know what you’re talking about guys, I think the Ronaldo statue looks pretty good — keewa (@keewa)March 29, 2017

[H/T the Telegraph]