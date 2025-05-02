ronan-the-sea-lion-has-better-rhythm-than-you

It’s time to accept a hard truth: there is a very good chance that you, the person reading this sentence right now, are worse at staying on rhythm than a 15-year-old sea lion named Ronan.

As reported by The New York Times, a female sea lion named Ronan residing in the Long Marine Laboratory at the University of California, Santa Cruz, can somehow stay on rhythm way better than humans can.

Videos by VICE

Ronan first made headlines in 2013 when researchers at UC Santa Cruz discovered she could head-bob to music with remarkable precision. A decade later, she’s back, and with more years under her belt, she seems to have gotten a lot better at staying on rhythm.

In a recent study published in Scientific Reports, Ronan was pitted against 18-to-23-year-olds, matching their arm movements with her signature headbanging at various tempos. Ronan beat them all. Like, obliterated them. No contest. On every measure of consistency and timing. Utter domination.

According to Dr. Peter Cook, the marine mammal neuroscientist leading the study, Ronan wasn’t just good, she was the best.

Play video

If a sea lion can stay on beat, it raises an interesting question. Is beat-keeping a gift only bestowed upon species that can vocally mimic sounds, like parrots and humans, or is rhythm an innate talent that evolution built into all creatures?

Cognitive neuroscientist from Tufts University, Dr. Aniruddh Patel, says Ronan’s rhythm, while cool, is a trained skill, unlike humans who seemingly pop out of the womb ready and able to perfectly air drum along with “In the Air Tonight.”

Ronan’s next test might be even tougher: keeping pace with music that changes tempo. Though I will never be impressed until she nails a perfect score on “Through the Fire and Flames” by Dragonforce in Guitar Hero.