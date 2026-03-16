Ronda Rousey Makes Wrestling Return at AEW Revolution

It seems like just yesterday Ronda Rousey was getting booed out of the building in her final WWE match at SummerSlam 2023. Following that night, she took a break from professional wrestling with no clear intent to return to the squared circle any time soon. A few months later she appeared in Pro Wrestling REVOLVER, aligning with her close friend Marina Shafir. They teamed together against Billie Starkz and Athena. At that point AEW fans believed she’d be signing with the promotion, but beyond a match in Ring of Honor the next night, she hasn’t wrestled since.

AEW Revolution is one of the biggest nights for AEW, tucked right between WWE’s Elimination Chamber and WrestleMania PLEs, it’s an opportunity for AEW to make a statement to the entire wrestling world.

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Ronda Rousey Makes AEW Debut

.@RONDAROUSEY IS HERE AND CALLING OUT "TIMELESS" TONI STORM!



Watch #AEWRevolution LIVE on PPV! pic.twitter.com/bU8LYF5iFH — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 16, 2026

Following “Timeless” Toni Storm’s match against Shafir, whom she defeated, Storm celebrated on the ramp. Suddenly, Rousey appeared in her leather jacket and pointed toward Storm who sat up in disbelief. She contorted her face into an evil smile and made her way to the ring to stand face-to-face with the former women’s champion. Does this mean Rousey is part of the Death Riders or is she another mercenary like Gabe Kidd was? Only time will tell.

Rousey has been very vocal in the past about her feelings towards WWE in the wake of a tumultuous time for the company. She’s also scheduled to make her comeback to the octagon against Gina Carano on May 16.

Rousey Slams the UFC for exploitation

This week, Rousey criticized the UFC for exploiting its fighters, and she doesn’t blame them for looking for other streams of income elsewhere, like OnlyFans.

“It used to be that the UFC was the best place that you could come in combat sports to make a living and be paid fairly. Now, it’s one of the worst places to go,” Rousey said during the press conference. “It’s why so many of their top athletes are going to find pay elsewhere. It’s why their champions, like Valentina [Shevchenko], are selling pictures of their titties on OnlyFans.”

Rousey says many of them are living at “poverty level,” sharing her disgust and disdain while pointing out that the UFC is a billion dollar company.

These people, a lot of them at the ground level, they can’t even support their families and are living at poverty-level fighting full-time. This company just got $7.7 billion. There is no reason why they can’t afford to pay their athletes at least a living wage.

They are bleeding talent because of their short-term greed. They are thinking about the next quarter. They are thinking about the shareholders. They are not thinking about their responsibility to be stewards of the sport.”

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