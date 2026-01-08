Ronnie Radke Says He Fired Max Georgiev From Falling in Reverse in 2024 Over Allegations That the Guitarist Denies

Former Falling in Reverse guitarist Max Georgiev left the band back in 2024. Now, FiR frontman Ronnie Radke says he fired the musician over some allegations of sexual misconduct. Georgiev, however, is denying the claims.

Lambgoat reports that Radke took to Instagram to share that he fired Georgiev for allegedly confessing to having sex with an underage girl. “For those that are wondering why I fired [Max Georgiev] the guitarist,” Radke penned. “It’s because he admitted to sleeping with a minor ten years before he [was] in my band [when] he was 27 years old. Have fun with that.”

In response, Georgiev—who began playing with legendary thrash band Vio-lence in 2025—denied the allegations. “To the fans, I have never done anything illegal with a minor,” he wrote in a statement. “Fifteen years ago, when I was 23, I still lived in Quebec, Canada.”

Max Georgiev played with Falling in Reverse from 2018 to 2024

“Since then, I have played for several bands who never mentioned inappropriate behavior on my part,” he added. “I have always had great respect for the fans. I have strived to play my heart out for you.”

This all comes as Radke is in a legal fight against Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee’s estranged wife, Brittany Furlan. The metalcore vocalist has been engaged in a back-and-forth with Furlan for months, over catfishing accusations.

Furlan confessed to communicating online with someone she believed to be Radke. However, he stated that he was not the person she was talking to. Fast forward to January 2026, Furlan mounted new allegations. This time, she claimed she had evidence that Radke was, in fact, the person she was talking to.

Ronnie Radke has accused Brittany Furlan of stalking him

“This is not how I wanted to start my new year,” she wrote in a post on her Instagram Stories thread, per NME. “I wanted to leave this behind and move on with my husband. But every time someone posts a video about me being ‘catfished,’ I defend myself because I know the truth.”

Radke fired back by again denying the claims that he catfished her. He then filed a request for a Temporary Restraining Order against her, according to documents obtained by TMZ. The outlet reported that, on January 6, Radke filed the TRO request in Los Angeles Superior Court.

That request was denied by a court clerk because it was not an emergency order. A follow-up hearing has been set for Friday, January 2. On that day, a judge will issue a ruling on the matter.