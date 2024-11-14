‘Rooftops & Alleys’ Is One of the Most Rewarding Games I’ve Ever Played

Rooftops & Alleys legitimately shocked me the first time I stepped foot into its world. The sublime blending of complex movement tech, alongside the freedom to challenge the maps however I want to make this one of those games I need to keep coming back to. Sure, the frustration was real the first time I tried to land a killer jump, but once I figured it out? I was hooked and wanted this injected right into my veins.

‘Rooftops & Alleys’ Unlocks the Hidden Urge to Jump off of Everything

The first thing that caught my attention about Rooftops & Alleys was the pure style of it all. The character designs seemed like they were ripped out of my collective subconscious. Pair this with an addictive and pounding electronic soundtrack and you’ve got a recipe for a wasted afternoon. Rooftops & Alleys is a parkour game, featuring a scoring system that feels like it was ripped straight from Tony Hawk. The cooler the trick, the longer the combo, the more points you’ll receive.

It’s a game that you want to excel at instantly, but I can promise; you won’t. It requires time and practice to finally get good at Rooftops & Alleys. I went in feeling rather smug and confident that I would be able to rip through these courses without much more than a blink. Quickly, I was proven wrong. I couldn’t land a trick to save my life. Hours of practice inside of The Shed later, though? I’m doing better, and it’s being rewarded. Flying through this course, and pulling off explosive tricks and combos feel better than I could have ever imagined, and it’s all done in such fluidity that it feels like something out of a premium AAA studio.

Every run feels like you’re playing Dance Dance Revolution with your gamepad. The quickness of moves and the speed you have to pull them off to make a run look as stylish as possible and get the most points is exhilarating. The craziest part? It’s being developed by one person.

Flying High With Chill Vibes

The most impressive part to me is that Rooftops & Alleys is being developed by one person. Multiplayer modes, the ability to fly around the zone with a pigeon, and so much more. It’s all a passion project for MLMedia. Having a world of this caliber to explore by myself or with a few buddies is wild, and the fact that it looks, runs, and plays as good as it does?

If you’ve been searching for something to jump into with your pals, I strongly suggest checking this one out. It’s a work of art, and it’s also just a chill experience that you can play and learn with. You’ll need to have patience before it finally clicks; much like the actual sport of Parkour. But once it does? Prepare to never want to leave.