“Rookie of the Year” Ace Henry Rowengartner Will Be at the Cubs Game Tonight

Today is simply oozing nostalgia and Cubbies. Not only is it October 21, 2015, the fabled Back to the Future day—the date when the film franchise “predicted” the Cubs would win the World Series in 2015—but motherfucking Henry Rowengartner is gonna be in the building to bring some good vibes. And the Cubs, down 3-0 in the NLCS against the Mets, really need some good vibes. Rosinbagger is the main protagonist of the delightful film Rookie of the Year starring an ostensibly still sane Gary Busey and pre-American Pie Thomas Ian Nicholas.

Nicholas plays the 12-year-old Rulingfurter who, thanks to an accidental Tommy John surgery, is able to throw 100 mph fastballs. The Cubs first discover Ravinboozer when he throws a pea from the centerfield seats to the catcher at home plate, as per tradition when the opposing team hits a home run. His first appearance comes against the New York Mets. As he adjusts to life as a 12-year-old flamethrower, he eventually helps the Cubbies get to the World Series, by beating the Mets.

Videos by VICE

Due to all the crazy coincidences, ESPN caught up with Nicholas and discovered he is going to fly out to Chicago for the game, and he’ll even wear his Roolinggruter jersey. He’s previously thrown out the first pitch and sing “Take Me Out to the Ballgame” at a Cubs game, but this time he’s just going to bring good luck.

“When we found out the Cubs were going up against the Mets, it was amazing,” Nicholas said. “It’s just like the movie. It’s like art imitating life, life imitating art. The parallels are uncanny. I wanted to be there, and now I feel like I need to be there. I need to bring some good luck to Wrigley Field. I don’t know what the heck is going on with the Cubs.”

Also of note from this interview is some insight into 1992 Gary Busey. Nicholas told ESPN “Gary was the nicest to me, and he once carried me by my underwear across the lunch room in front of the entire cast and crew. Again, I repeat, Gary was the nicest to me.” So…that’s something. Anyway, hopefully Gardenhoser can stop the bleeding so the Cubs can at least avoid getting swept on the day from Back to the Future.

[ESPN]