Roots Picnic Just Unveiled the Full 2026 Lineup: Jay-Z, Erykah Badu, and More

Philadelphia’s Roots Picnic just released the full lineup for 2026’s festival.

The hip-hop festival, hosted by The Roots, will take place May 30-31 at Belmont Plateau in the band’s hometown of Philadelphia.

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Jay-Z (okay, he spells it JAŸ-Z now) with The Roots are heading up the bill alongside Erykah Badu, Kehlani, Brandy, and T.I. Mariah the Scientist, J. Period’s Live Mixtape featuring Black Thought & Wale, and Jermaine Dupri and Friends fill out the headlining slot.

Jay-Z Photo by ANP via Getty Images, Questlove Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

More acts slated to appear include Corinne Bailey Rae, De La Soul, Bilal, and Destin Conrad. Plus, DJ Jazzy Jeff and tons more DJs will be on deck.

The festival, founded by The Roots in 2008, celebrates hip-hop’s culture and heritage by embracing artists spanning the genre’s 50+ year history. This year’s fest will feature Jay-Z’s first live performance since his appearance at wife Beyonce’s final Cowboy Carter Tour date.

Read on to view the complete lineup and find out how to get tickets.

Roots picnic 2026: How To Get TIckets

Tickets to Roots Picnic 2026 are on sale now. Options include 2-day GA and GA+, as well as 2-day Silver VIP and Gold VIP.

You can also find tickets to Roots Picnic on StubHub, where orders are 110% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

Roots Picnic 2026 Lineup

JAY-Z & The Roots

Erykah Badu

Kehlani

Brandy

T.I.

Mariah the Scientist

Black Thought & Wale (J. Period Live Mixtape)

Jermaine Dupri & Friends

De La Soul

Corinne Bailey Rae

Destin Conrad

Kwn

Bilal

Joe Kay (Soulection)

Sasha Keable

DJ Jazzy Jeff’s Magnificent Block Party

Adam Blackstone Celebrates Waiting to Exhale Soundtrack feat. Yolanda Adams, Ledisi, Tamar Braxton, Andra Day

Baller Alert and Front Porch Present Go-Go Celebration (50 Years) Hosted by Noochie & Kenny Burns

Funk Flex

Amir Ali

Beano French

Infinite Coles

DJ Diamond Kuts

DJ Cash Money

DJ Aktive

DJ Doc B

DJ Miss Milan

DJ Kid Roc

Ray Bae the DJ

Dates & Location

May 30–31, 2026

Philadelphia, PA (Belmont Plateau)