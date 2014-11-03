Selfie Sticks, Decapitated Babies, and a Party Bus: Halloween in Tokyo

This post originally appeared on VICE UK

Before I flew out here, someone told me that Halloween isn’t that big of a deal in Japan. I had a feeling they might be wrong, a feeling compounded by the reams of Halloween bunting strewn all over my hotel an entire three weeks before October 31.

Sure enough, this past Friday the inhabitants, day-trippers, and drunken tourists of central Tokyo collectively lost their minds, marauding around the sake-soaked district of Roppongi dressed as decapitated babies, goth nuns and, in one case, some kind of Chippendale Batman. I walked around Roppongi, as well as the backstreets of Shibuya and Shinjuku, pointing my camera at everyone. Here are some of my favorite photos.

