Rose McGowan on Sexism in Hollywood

Rose McGowan ascended to fame in the late 90s following bombshell roles in edgy horror films like The Doom Generation and Scream and in grindhouse releases like Planet Terror. While she’s perhaps best known for her relationship with Marilyn Manson–which resulted in nearly naked red carpet appearances and other media drama–the actress’s career has spanned over 20 years and earned her parts in dynamic projects. But after an accident made her realize she was tired and disturbed by her status as a sex symbol, McGowan took a hiatus from Hollywood. Now back on set as a director, she’s calling out the sexism she endured as a young woman in Hollywood and is finally taking her creativity into her own hands.