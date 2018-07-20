Roseanne Barr Is Still Ranting About Valerie Jarrett

On Thursday night, Roseanne Barr dropped a new YouTube video attempting to defend her now-infamous racist tweet where she called former Obama aide Valerie Jarrett an “ape”—and it mostly just involves her screaming that she “thought that bitch was white.”

In the strange, minute-long video, Barr, looking frazzled and smoking a cigarette, talks to a producer off-screen, at first seemingly unaware that the cameras are rolling. The producer appears to be trying to speak with her about video editing, but Barr isn’t exactly interested.

Videos by VICE

“I’m trying to talk about Iran,” Barr shouts, cutting the producer off. “I’m trying to talk about Valerie Jarrett about the Iran deal! That’s what my tweet was about.”

“I know. You’ve explained this literally 300 times,” the producer says while someone groans off-screen.



Unfazed, Barr cuts him off again and, looking directly into the camera, screams: “I thought the bitch was white! God dammit! I thought the bitch was white! Fuck!” Then she takes a long drag of her cigarette.

It’s a, uh, pretty intense and bizarre clip, and feels more like something that would be leaked to TMZ than a video Barr herself released, but here we are.

Back in June, Barr sat down for a podcast interview with Rabbi Shmuley where she expressed remorse about the tweet that led to the cancelation of ABC’s Roseanne reboot. Then, in July, she tweeted about an upcoming TV interview, but that plan was immediately canned in favor of just filming her own interview and releasing it on YouTube. So far, that has only included a series of short videos about cooking and how to pee standing up, but if this new clip is a taste of what’s to come, take a deep breath and prepare yourself for a lot of incoherent bellowing.

Sign up for our newsletter to get the best of VICE delivered to your inbox daily.

Follow VICE on Twitter.