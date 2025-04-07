‘Rosewater’ Is a Rootin-Tootin’ Point and Clickin’ Hell of a Good Time (Review)

It’s not always about the destination — but the friends and choices made along the way. That philosophy seems central to Grundislav Games’ Western point-and-click adventure, Rosewater. Set in the same universe as the studio’s previous Lamplight City, Rosewater features a diverse cast of characters tangled in an adventure for a lost fortune. But with branching narratives and choices that affect the story, there’s more than one way to rope a calf. Or, I don’t know, insert some other Cowboy pun here.

All roads lead to ‘ROsewater’

You play as Harley Leger, a former scrappy boxer and now freelance journalist, in search of her big break. When a letter from the Rosewater Post’s editor offers her a gig, she makes her way through the western frontier of 1850s alternate America, arriving in the titular town. Rosewater, formerly busy and booming with life, is pretty empty these days. Save for a few folk that still call it home. After catastrophic events lead to a halt in “aetheric” study, Rosewater‘s Steampunk-ish source of energy, there’s not much reason to hang around the western waypoint. When Rosewater Post editor Joan Gallagher offers Harley her next big story, an interview with travelling showman “Gentleman” Jake Ackerman, she reluctantly accepts. Not exactly the scoop you were hoping for, but, hey, a job’s a job.

Screenshot: Matt Vatankhah

Lucky for Harley, as Jake Ackerman and his younger companion Danny Luo have a scoop the Rosewater Post can only dream of. A hands-on adventure in search of the missing aetheric researcher Dr. Bennett Clark’s lost fortune. Like any good ol’ Western story, this ragtag crew sets off on an adventure through Western Vespuccia. Later, they’re accompanied by familiar faces and newcomers alike, along with their own motivations and unique stories to tell.

‘Rosewater’s branching narrative allows you to choose your own path

From the get-go, Rosewater offers depth in the choices you make and the narrative you carve. Immediately arriving in the town of Rosewater, Harley stops a young would-be thief from digging through her pockets. And how Harley responds is up to you – do you let him off easy? Scold him? Or belittle his laughable five-finger discount attempt?

Screenshot: Matt Vatankhah

Later, when a man is thrown out of the second-story window of the Rosewater Post, Harley comes to his aid. Do you signal for the town clinic or the sheriff next door? The clinic seemed like the obvious choice for someone who just took a 20-foot fall onto rough terrain. While the doctor aids the bruised-up man in his office, I’m able to sneak by and steal his leather pouch. This, in turn, allows me to swap it with the sheriff’s similar-looking pouch full of lockpicks.

I wonder, then, how that scenario would turn out if I had called the sheriff instead. One of many situations you’ll ponder throughout Rosewater‘s roughly 15-hour playtime.

Screenshot: Matt Vatankhah

But it’s not just the tactile choices you make that affect Rosewater‘s story, but also the relationships you form. Throughout Harley’s journey, she’ll be joined by New Spanish revolutionary army general Filomeno Marquez, healer of the native O’odham Nation Nadine Redbird, and rugged caravan driver Lola Johnson. Every character brings a distinct personality to the team. And, who you choose to spend your time around affects the way they engage with you. Throughout the quest for Clark’s missing fortune, you’ll have plenty of time to get to know the crew and join in on silly, unrelated side stories.

historic servings on a modern plate

Rosewater joins the list of modern point-and-click adventures we’ve seen surfacing throughout the last decade, bringing the technical polish of today’s age while retaining an old-school charm. It’s vast, western lands burst with color under painted skies, and its rotoscope animations make its characters more lively than similar games in the genre. Its well-written dialogue, spoken by some of the industry’s most talented voices, certainly doesn’t hurt, either!

Screenshot: Grundislav Games

Rosewater also serves as one of the genre’s most approachable offerings. There’s no “moon logic” here; most puzzle solutions are within earshot of where they begin, but there are certainly a few that may have you scratching your noggin for a few minutes. Many objects can be interacted with. And when you’re stuck, holding down a button highlights every little thing you can click on.

I’m especially fond of double-clicking on any given object and watching Harley instantly zip to it, trimming the (sometimes) slow walking animation out of the picture. Rosewater‘s accessible and utterly convenient packaging makes it a stand-out title for both point-and-click newcomers and veterans alike.

Screenshot: Matt Vatankhah

Ultimately, Rosewater isn’t so much about the treasure at the end, but the people you meet, the bonds you form, and the stories you tell along the way. Its alternate Old West setting doesn’t shy away from the historical realities of American colonialism. Instead, it’s woven into its diverse cast and the lands they call home. If you’re looking for a charming, dynamic adventure through the Western Frontier, strap in those boots and saddle up.

Verdict: Highly Recommended

Rosewater is available through Steam and GOG.com. A code was provided by the publisher for the sake of review. Reviewed on PC.