I Tried One of Those Viral Rose Vibrators (and It Made My Clit Swoon)

You’re going to hump a lot of things in this life, and not all of them are going to be that impressive, which is fine. A vibrator doesn’t have to reinvent the wheel to be deeply satisfying (although, we will evangelize these evolved sex pillows to the grave); It just has to get the handjob done. But, every once in a while, a new sex toy rolls into town and shakes everything up. In this case, those rose-shaped clitoral vibrators:

those rose vibrators hit the streets harder than crack in the 80s — braylonnn (@braylon125) March 21, 2023

When these floral clitoral vibes went viral on TikTok last year, my first thought was, Wow, the bar has been raised. Not that I don’t mind getting-off with a Magic Wand sex toy that looks like medical equipment, but there’s something uniquely sweet about a sex toy designed for vulva-owners that’s shaped like the bud of a rose-cum-Poké-Ball. The sex toy druids could have blessed us with any clitoral suction orb, but instead, they said, “Why not give them a vibrator that woos them?” Thus, the Rosie vibrator was born:

The Rosie is one of the most intriguing, best-selling clitoral rose vibes you can find on the internet, and it comes to us from the sexual wellness company Tracy’s Dog (WILD name; high-quality toys). The vibe promised 10 different sucking motions that can induce “hip-moving ecstasy,” so I decided to put it to the test, and see if it was more than just a pretty face.

What was rad

Having non-fuggo sex toys matters, and Rosie is an aesthetic treat that actually looks nice on my nightstand. The vibrator fit snugly in the palm of my hand, and had the same texture as my favorite Daifuku mochi. “Is this toy made out of body-safe silicone?” I emailed the Tracy’s Dog peeps, thinking that the velvety texture was too good to be true; “Bruh, yah, medical-grade,” they responded (or something like that). This was reassuring, because there are still sex toys out there made out of low-grade, cancer-linked toxic materials. This rose isn’t one of them.

Photo by the Author

I’ve been really into rabbit vibrators lately, but Rosie reminded me of the raw power of a great clitoral toy. After just a few seconds, I could feel not only genital stimulation, but a wave of relaxation over my entire body—as if my joints all took one collective sigh of relief—and explored the different edging patterns of the vibrator, which uses an air pulsation technology to get you off. Rosie doesn’t actually have an attachment/nub at its center that touches your clitoris, yet it feels like there’s a sentient tongue lapping up your clit when you press it against your body, thanks to the power of suction stimulating not only your clit but the surrounding labia with a steady ripple effect.

Oh, and it’s super lightweight. In-between exploring Rosie’s many vibrational patterns—my favorite was a setting that stimulates you twice with intense pressure, and then twice with a low pressure—I realized it would make the perfect Poké Ball. It would be a great sex toy to travel with, easily fitting into a purse or carry-on, and is not too loud to use if you live with roommates or want some privacy. Some vibrators are deep and rumbly, while others are high-pitched and zingy. Rosie hits the sweet spot in-between the two, and sounded like a sexy alpine horn.

What was tricky

Why would a sexual wellness brand call itself Tracy’s Dog, and not have a vested interest in furries? Weird.

TL; DR

The Rosie rose vibrator rekindled my love of not only clitoral suction toys, but clit-pleasers that use a suction/air pulse technology to get you off without ever touching you. The result is a highly portable, discreet sex toy that feels like getting really bomb head from the tongue of a gifted partner. I’m a pretty staunch loyalist to the Satisfyer Pro 2, but this vibe has given it some serious competition. A rose by any other name would not suck you off with 10 vibrational settings.

Tracy, your dog is lit.

Purchase the Rosie clitoral vibrator at Tracy's Dog

