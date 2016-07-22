Rostam and Hamilton Leithauser Are Making Music Together: Here’s “A 1000 Times”

Sometimes musicians like to pretend there isn’t a scene and they don’t all know each other, but in my mind the dudes from Arcade Fire are totally making pancakes with LCD because all bands do know each other and hang out really. I mean, what else are you supposed to do backstage at a festival? You gotta play ping pong and meet your peers!

Anyway Rostam ex-Vampire Weekend and Hamilton, the frontman of The Walkmen before they tragically split (sob), have joined forces, not just for one song but for an entire LP, coming out on Glassnote at some point soon. Below is “A 1000 Times” and it is lovely. Hamilton’s vocals are doing that torn-forlorn thing that’s strangely so comforting, as are those organ strains. Just the right side of ragged. And then when those guitars come in at 3 minute 20 for the crescendo and fade out. Sigh. So good. According to Rostam it started with a beat and recording took place in LA, NYC, and DC.



“On that first trip we got so much more done than the 1-2 tracks we’d talked about… we had big parts of maybe five or six songs,” explains Hamilton. “We knew we liked it all, but we hadn’t discussed the amount we wanted to make together. It was kind of a funny moment…like a ‘how far are we taking this relationship?’ kind of thing. I don’t think we made a decision until a few months later, when our next session went well again. At that point it was definitely going to be a lot more than a few tracks on my next solo record.”

Dip in.