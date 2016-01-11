Rough Trade Will Donate January Profits from Bowie Sales to Cancer Research

This morning, independent record label and music store Rough Trade made the announcement via Twitter that all profits made from David Bowie sales for the month of January will be donated to Cancer Research UK. The generous deed of course follows the passing of the pop and experimental music legend yesterday after an eighteen-month battle with cancer.

The company also tweeted that their website has been regularly going down because of the volume of visits: “If you find our website is down (#Bowie), pls be patient, try again in a few mins. Take solace: our website down = lots of @CR_UK donations!”

Rough Trade has three storefront locations in the UK and one here in NYC, as well as an online webshop; you can visit Bowie’s artist page on the site here. If you haven’t already, read our piece remembering Bowie’s gamechanging influence on electronic music.

