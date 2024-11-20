Shop the Bougiest Black Friday Furniture Deals in The Rove Concepts Sale

If you shop for furniture online long enough, everything starts to kinda look the same—that is, unless you’re shopping Rove Concepts. Known for its minimalist European inspired furniture, the pieces you’ll find at Rove Concepts are luxurious without trying too hard (which is the best approach IMO). As we approach Black Friday, the brand has launched its Early Black Friday Sale, marking select living room furniture up to 60% off.

The sale includes pieces from the Journeys Collection “composed” by John Legend, like the Orb Coffee Table and the Reya Curved Sectional.

In addition to the 60% off discount, Rove Collection members can save an extra 25% off. So, when you’re shopping, you’ll see the old price, the sale price, and the member’s price. If you do want to become a member, it’s a $200 fee. However, you get to shop at 25% markdown all year long, and you get extra perks like a free design consultation.

Here are the sale highlights.

a quick look at the best rove concepts early black friday deals

Best arty sofa deal – Reya Curved Sectional

A couch doesn’t have to be just a couch. A couch can also be Art. Exhibit A: The Reya Curved Sectional. Its asymmetric curved design is captivating to the eye, and its medium-firm feel means its just as enjoyable to sit on as it is to look at. Now, it’s on sale for $4,965 down from $5,465.

Best sleeper sofa deal – Milo Sleeper Sofa

When you think of a modern, suave piece of furniture, you don’t usually think of sleeper sofas. The Milo Sleeper Sofa is a far cry from any of the sleeper sofas your family’s basement held growing up. Normally $2,665, it’s on sale for $1,865.

Best sectional deal – Noah Sectional

With a low to the ground profile, quality modern felt fabric, and neutral coloring, the Noah Sectional is MCM at its finest – especially thanks to its plush, overstuffed cushions. While the sectional is usually on sale for $3,865, you can get it now for $2,899.

Best cloud sofa deal – Nuvo Sectional Sofa

Cloud sofas are a modern classic. If that’s what your heart calls out for, check out the Nuvo Sectional Sofa. Its got a bit more structure than the OG Cloud sofas, but the cloud magic is all there in the cushions. Thanks to the sale, you can nab it for $3,092.

Best loveseat deal – Diane Sofa

Okay, at 88.6-inches, the Diane Sofa isn’t really a loveseat, but its curved-in design gives it more of an intimate loveseat feel than a traditional couch. If you shop the sale, you can score it for $2,339 down from $2,599.

Best accent chair deal – Curva Lounge Chair

Once again: furniture can be art. Exhibit B: The Curva Lounge Chair. I love how it mixes materials, paring felt with natural wood and utilizes negative space just like the best paintings. Normally it sells for $932, but now it’s on sale for $839.

Best statement chair deal – Jericho Lounge Chair

Whether you style the Jericho Lounge Chair at home or in your office, it makes a statement: a statement to the world that you have good taste and are into design. Plus, it’s on sale for $1,030. (Down from $1,145.)

Best wooden coffee table deal – Orb Coffee Table

If John Legend approves of the Orb Coffee Table, then so do I. Really though, what’s not to love? The wood has a natural warmth, and the table itself has a playful feel. Plus, it’s a pretty good price at just $659.

Best marble coffee table deal – Terra Coffee Table

Want something more modern, less farmhouse? The Terra Coffee Table is regal with its low-sitting black marble. It’s marble, so it’s not cheap. However, now it’s on sale for $1,200 from the regular $1,999.

Best sofa chair deal – Berlin Armless

The Berlin Armless chair feels like its a result of cutting a slice out of your favorite velvet sofa just like it was a piece of cake. This baby usually sells for $1,265 but is now on sale for $759.

Best lighting deal – Isla Sconce

Need a new light fixture? Whether you’re thinking kitchen, living room, or bedroom, the Isla Sconce makes for a delightful option. Plus, the sale is taking it down to just $101!

Best lamp deal – Russo Table Lamp

Shopping for your home office? The Russo Table Lamp looks very Zen. (And kinda arty). Normally it’s $399, which feels like a lot. However, you can grab it now for $160.

Best pillow deal – Square Pillow

Maybe you’re like me and you can’t really afford anything on this list. Sad face. But here’s one for the cheap seats: a luxe plush weave Square Pillow on sale for $16!