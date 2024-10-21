Royal Caribbean Bathroom Cameras Recorded 960 People, Lawsuit Claims

A class-action lawsuit filed against the Royal Caribbean cruise line alleges as many as 960 passengers were filmed by a hidden camera in a bathroom aboard the ship Symphony of the Seas. The lawsuit was filed by Jane Doe and “all other similarly situated passengers.”

Earlier this year, a passenger discovered a camera attached to the counter below the bathroom sink in her cruise ship cabin. The camera was installed by Royal Caribbean employee Arvin Joseph Mirasol, 34, a stateroom attendant on the ship who pleaded guilty to video voyeurism and was sentenced to 30 years in federal prison.

Videos by VICE

Mirasol also admitted to hiding under Royal Caribbean guests’ beds to watch them while they showered. Additionally, he pleaded guilty to the possession of child pornography: His footage included videos of children ranging from 2 to 17 years old. He allegedly uploaded and shared images online.

According to the new class-action lawsuit, Mirasol’s hidden camera potentially recorded up to 960 passengers. The lawsuit alleges that Royal Caribbean failed to provide sufficient security, training, or supervision to prevent such incidents. After Mirasol was caught, the suit alleges, Royal Caribbean should have notified passengers who could have been affected but didn’t.

In speaking with Fox News, Jason Margulies, an attorney representing the plaintiff, said that Royal Caribbean “has seemingly done nothing since then to protect its passengers from reoccurrences.”

“Who knows how many countless numbers of pornographic images of these unsuspecting passengers will be circulating on the internet forever because Royal Caribbean failed to protect their privacy and allowed Mirasol to make these passengers victims,” Marguiles added.

The plaintiffs are seeking unspecified damages and a jury trial.