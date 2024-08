The Royal Cheshire County Show is essentially Glastonbury as organised by the Federation of Young Farmers. There’s a horse show, a sheep show, a dog show, a horse trick-riding show and, of course, the Big Pete & the Grim Reaper Monster Truck Show. It’s about as reflective of the British countryside as any two-day agricultural event you’re likely to find.

Chris Bethell went along this year to take some photos for us.

@christopherbethell