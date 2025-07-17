CBD Gummies That Give Chaotic Workdays a Weekend Vibe 

CBD can do wonders to help you find a calm state without getting high. This cannabinoid is the key to a low-key vibe, and the R&R Multifunctional THC-Free CBD Gummies are as good as it gets. You get a strong dose without any THC, keeping you cool and collected, even when things get crazy.

Heavy Dose of Calm

CBD isn’t as strong as THC. While 5mg Delta-9 THC (a medium dose) might have you feeling hazy, 5mg CBD won’t have as much of an effect. When it comes to CBD, a medium dose is closer to 25mg. The R&R Multifunctional THC-Free CBD Gummies have a generous 60mg per gummy, helping you feel uber relaxed after just a few bites.

These are also broad spectrum, which means they contain a range of cannabinoids, but zero THC. I’ll say that again to be extra clear: These have no THC at all. Many CBD gummies have a tiny dose of THC, like 1mg per gummy. While it might not sound like much, it can be enough to make it hard to be as productive as you usually would be. With these, you get a fat dose of CBD without worrying about trace THC amounts.

Crisis? What Crisis?

Since these are THC-free gummies, they don’t create any kind of high or haziness, which is ideal for a dose of chill in the middle of a workday. They hit pretty quick — in less than 30 minutes, and deliver an even and soothing feeling that’s noticeable.

If you’re looking to really take it down a notch, you can take two, and while you will be supremely mellowed out, I didn’t find that these made me sleepy at all. They’re a marvelous option for extra stressful situations, or even in the midst of an anxiety attack. I’ve taken the double dose and still been able to be productive and focused, minus the discomfort of feeling grumpy or anxious. I recommend these as the remedy to an unpleasant mood.

Three Flavors of Sour, Sweet, and Still Sane

The gummies come in a multi-flavored pack with three varieties. It doesn’t specify what the three flavors are, but if I had to guess, I’d say they are green apple, strawberry, and peach. They’re tasty and fruity, with a light sugar coating, offering a slightly sour and lightly sweet taste.

Interestingly, the strawberry ones have a softer, melt-in-your-mouth texture. The green apple and peach both have a firm chewiness, with the green apple being a little bit tougher. They’re fun to eat, and since there’s no THC, you can have a few without losing your grip on reality.

Zen Meets Jungle Vibes

The R&R brand is all about helping you chill out. The packaging feels like a spa weekend in jar form, with a rich dark jungle green label and swirly typography. There are cannabis leaves subtly drawn on the label, enhancing that deep jungle feel, like you’re taking a trip to a remote, quiet destination.

On the lid of every container, in big letters, it says “THE CBD That Works.” The simple statement captures the no-nonsense effectiveness of these gummies. Usually, any “it just works” branding is lame, but this one is true.

Double the Dose, Not the Price

The gummies cost between $2 and $3 each, depending on whether you subscribe and save or not. If you do a subscription setup, you can save 20% on every order. And if you buy in bulk, you can save 10-15%!

Coming in at around $2.50, these are a decent price. Gummies with 25-30mg CBD typically cost around $1.50, so you’re getting double the CBD dose without doubling the price. And with the relaxation they bring, they’re completely worth it.

The Anti-Anxiety MVP

When the stress hits, you can turn to the R&R Multifunctional THC-Free CBD Gummies. They’re delicious, but pack a gentle punch that can quell your anxiety and help you find that sweet spot between being focused and being relaxed. If your shoulders are up to your ears, your teeth are clenched, and your mind is racing, one of these can take the edge off without leaving you stoned.

