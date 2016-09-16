Rub Your Tomatoes the Right Way to Release Their Secret Flavors

Here’s an open secret that we’d like to let you in on: Macerating your tomatoes will help release to their delicious juices.

Get your mind out of the gutter! We said macerating, meaning the process by which a fruit is soaked and squeezed in order to break down its insides into liquid.

Not only does this have a tenderizing effect, but it allows the juices to infuse the salad dressing in this dish for maximum tomato flavor. There are magic, hidden flavors inside of your tomatoes—and much like a genie in a bottle, you gotta rub it the right way.

This recipe has five main ingredients and only one step; mixing everything together. That’s the best kind of recipe.