People Keep Hiding Rubber Ducks All Over Cruise Ships

Now, we’ve heard of some strange happenings occurring at sea. Think: fetish cruise ships carrying horny, experimental passengers. Apparently, it’s also a trend to hide rubber ducks on cruise ships.

Seems innocent enough. It’s possibly, actually, stranger?

According to the Cruising Ducks private Facebook group, which has nearly 300,000 members, “Our goal is to see how far our Ducks will travel and where their journey might take them.”

The whole tradition started years ago as a fun, semi-secret ordeal between frequent cruisers. Passengers will purchase various types of rubber ducks and hide them throughout the ship for others to find; and when they do stumble upon these floating toys, they’ll snap photos to share with others online.

Take this Reddit thread, for example.

One participant purchased so many ducks that they had to pay for their own carry-on bag.

Since this thread was posted on Royal Caribbean’s subreddit, it received mixed reviews from other cruise-goers. One even asked what the “appeal” of the trend was.

“It’s for fun—especially on sea days, if you don’t find it appealing, don’t look for them—or walk on by if you see one,” one Reddit user said. “I personally love the idea, and hope I find a few to take home.”

“I like to look for them in my cruises—then I have the little model boats and I’ll put them next to/on them so I remember where I got them from,” another user added. “I think it’s a cute way to remember trips, although I’ve only found a few.”

While most cruise lines don’t mind a few ducks claiming a free ride, others are putting their foot—or anchor—down.

Last year, Disney Cruise Line explicitly stated that “guests cannot hide things, such as rubber ducks in staterooms or public areas on the ship,” and that “Crew Members are removing any ducks they spot around the ship.” You can still bring them onboard…just don’t go hiding them, I guess.

Sounds a bit ducking dramatic, if you ask me.

Anyway, if you’re looking to partake in this trend, just be sure to research the cruise line beforehand.