Watch a Man Solve a Rubik’s Cube in 4.22 Seconds

The majority of us can’t solve a Rubik’s Cube. Even if you know how to do it, it’s still often a time-consuming endeavor (It still takes me about 10 minutes to complete a standard 3×3.)

Yet the world’s competitive speedcubers continue to boggle the mind. Famed 22-year old Australian cuber Feliks Zemdegs set a new world record for fastest time to solve a Rubik’s cube at a speedy 4.22 seconds.

Videos by VICE

He previously held the title in 2016, posting a 4.73 second time before being usurped in 2017 by an American cuber. He took back the record at the Cube for Cambodia championship in Australia this weekend.

Zemdegs currently also holds the record for the fastest average time posted in 5 attempts. And watching his hands ratchet around the cube, you can see why. It’s worth watching the video in slow motion—Zemdegs completes the puzzle so fast it’s barely comprehensible while watching it at normal speeds.

Sure, it might not surpass the 0.38 second record posted by the MIT Rubik’s cube robot, but it’s the best us humans have achieved so far.