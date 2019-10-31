Rudy Giuliani, Former Cybersecurity Adviser to the PRESIDENT, Apparently Doesn’t Know How to Unlock His Own iPhone

Advising the president of the United States on matters of cybersecurity isn’t easy work, especially when you can’t remember the passcode to unlock your iPhone.

Consider how Rudy Giuliani must have felt in February 2017, when he marched into an Apple Store in San Francisco and asked for help unlocking his cell phone, according to NBC News. Giuliani apparently forgot the passcode to his own phone less than a month after being hired as an informal cybersecurity adviser for President Trump.

Videos by VICE

Read: Maybe Rudy Giuliani Should Hire a Lawyer



“Customer came in with an iPhone that had a forgotten passcode and the phone had been disabled,” an internal store memo obtained by NBC News read. Technicians had to erase his phone, an out-of-warranty iPhone 6, and restore his contacts and other data using an iCloud backup.

This is hardly the first time Giuliani has had trouble with his phone. Just last week, he accidentally butt-dialed an NBC reporter and was overheard talking about setting someone up with the king of Bahrain, saying he needs “a few hundred thousand,” and talking trash about Joe Biden’s son, Hunter. “When he [Biden] became vice president, the kid decided to go around the world and say, ‘Hire me because I’m Joe Biden’s son.’ And most people wouldn’t hire him because he had a drug problem,” Giuliani was overheard saying.

In addition to butt-dialing reporters and not knowing how to work his phone, Giuliani has shown that he doesn’t quite understand how Twitter works. He also seems to struggle wearing his AirPods.

Cover: Rudy Giuliani, an attorney for President Trump, during campaign event for Eddie Edwards, who is running for the U.S. Congress in New Hampshire, in Portsmouth, N.H., Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)