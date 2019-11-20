Rudy Giuliani Keeps Tweeting at the TV About the GOP’s Impeachment Defense

Even Rudy Giuliani seems to be admitting that the impeachment hearings aren’t going great for Republicans.

President Donald Trump’s lawyer took to Twitter while European Union Ambassador Gordon Sondland’s testimony in the impeachment hearings was still underway to yell at the Republicans’ counsel, Steve Castor.

“Republican lawyer doesn’t do his own research and preparation, and is instead picking up Democrat lies,” Giuliani wrote.

“Shame,” he added.

Allow me to inform him: I have NO financial interests in Ukraine, NONE! I would appreciate his apology. — Rudy W. Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) November 20, 2019

In question was whether Giuliani had any financial ties to Ukraine. Castor, questioning Sondland, asked whether the ambassador knew that Giuliani had private business interests in Ukraine.



“Granted, Mr. Giuliani had business interests in Ukraine, correct?” Castor asked.

“Now I understand he did,” Sondland said. “I didn’t know that at the time.”

Giuliani, for his part, insists that he has “NO financial interests in Ukraine, NONE!”

Of course, Giuliani does appear to have some financial entanglements in Ukraine. Federal prosecutors are investigating the president’s lawyer’s ties to a Ukrainian natural-gas business, a potential deal that was backed by his indicted buddies Lev Parnas and Igor Furman, the Wall Street Journal reported last week.

Sondland had already testified that Giuliani had specifically brought up investigations into Joe Biden and his son, Hunter, as well as the 2016 election, as “topics of interest” to the president. On Wednesday, Sondland said that when he spoke to Giuliani he understood that, as the president’s lawyer, Giuliani spoke on Trump’s behalf.

Giuliani spent Wednesday tweeting (and sometimes deleting tweets) in his own defense.

Here’s the full exchange between Sondland and Castor:



Cover: Rudy Giuliani, former Mayor of New York City, speaks outside the United Nations headquarters in New York on September 24, 2019. (Photo: ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)