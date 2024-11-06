Rudy Giuliani Rolled Up to Vote in a Mercedes He Was Ordered to Surrender 2 Weeks Ago

Rudy Giuliani is unabashedly flaunting his car, openly defying a judge’s orders. On Tuesday, the Republican lawyer showed up to vote in the US presidential election in his convertible 1980 Mercedes-Benz SL500.

The problem? Judge Lewis Liman has ordered Giuliani to turn over the vehicle—along with many other possessions, NBC News reported. The items will go towards the $146 million Giuliani owes two election workers he defamed.

Per the outlet, Giuliani’s valuable car was once owned by Lauren Bacall. President-elect Donald Trump’s one-time lawyer was given one week to part ways with the vehicle—as well as cash accounts, jewelry, Yankees memorabilia, and other valuables—on Oct. 22.

However, Giuliani has yet to hand over assets to Ruby Freeman or Wandrea “Shaye” Moss, the defamed election workers’ lawyer, Aaron Nathan, told the outlet.

Nathan alleged Giuliani and his legal team “have refused or been unable to answer basic questions about the location of most of the property subject to the receivership.”

Nathan further claimed that Giuliani played coy about the location of the Mercedes and other items.

Ted Goodman, Giuliani’s spokesperson, claimed the car snafu was all one big misunderstanding.

“Our lawyers have requested documentation to transfer over the title of the vehicle, and haven’t heard back from opposing counsel,” Goodman claimed to the outlet.

In light of Giuliani’s public defiance of Liman’s orders—and his unwillingness to cough up his possessions—the outlet reported that the judge ordered the disgraced lawyer to appear in a New York City court on Nov. 7.