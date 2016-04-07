Rudy Giuliani Says He’ll Vote for Donald Trump in the New York Primary

Photo via Wikicommons

On Thursday, former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani declared his support for Donald Trump and said he’ll vote for the guy in April 19’s Republican primary, as the New York Post reports.

Giuliani’s convinced Trump will pull more than 50 percent of the state’s vote and even more of its delegates, and that he’s likely to seize the Republican nomination. “I support Trump. I’m gonna vote for Trump,” he told the Post. “[He] is a negotiator.”

Trump’s controversial and allegedly assault-prone campaign manager, Corey Lewandowski, is apparently quite happy about the new endorsement. “It’s an honor to have Rudy Giuliani supporting Mr. Trump in his campaign,” he said.

Meanwhile, Giuliani seems a little butt-hurt by Trump’s chief remaining rival, Ted Cruz. “America’s Mayor” bashed what the Texas Senator has been lampooning as “New York values.”

“It’s New York City. We’re family,” Giuliani said. “I can make fun of New York. But you can’t.”