RÜFÜS DU SOL Just Announced a 2026 North American Tour

Electronic trio RÜFÜS DU SOL has just announced a North American leg of their world tour for 2026. The announcement comes in addition to a slate of South American and European dates that begin this week.

Le groupe de musique électronique Rüfüs Du Sol au Montreux Jazz Festival le 9 juillet 2025. (Photo by Lionel FLUSIN/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

The 24-date run will see the group kicking things off June 5th in George, Washington at The Gorge before making their way across the North American continent. Dates include a headlining set at Bonnaroo, as well as stops in Mexico City, Los Angeles, Chicago, Cleveland, and many more. The North American leg of the tour will wrap September 5 in Toronto, Ontario.

Maribou State, Fcukers, Ben Böhmer, Jack J, and Peces Raros will be in the support slot at select dates. View the full tour routing and lineup information below.

Rüfüs du sol 2026 tour: How to get tickets

Artist presale for RÜFÜS DU SOL’s 2026 tour begins Tuesday, February 24 at 11AM local time at Ticketmaster. Set your reminder now!

General onsale begins Thursday, February 26 at 11AM local time, also on Ticketmaster.

You can also get RÜFÜS DU SOL tickets on StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand. We recommend using Viagogo for international dates.

06/05 — George, WA @ The Gorge ~%

06/06 — George, WA @ The Gorge ~&

06/10 — Kansas City, MO @ Morton Amphitheater #

06/12 — Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field #

06/13 — Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo

06/16 — Charlotte, NC @ Truliant Amphitheater #

06/18 — Washington, DC @ Audi Field ~

06/20 — Montreal, QC @ Parc Jean-Drapeau ~

06/23 — Boston, MA @ Fenway Park ~

06/25 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden ~

06/30 — Birmingham, AL @ Coca-Cola Amphitheater ~

07/04 — Mexico City, MX @ Estadio GNP Seguros ~%

08/06 — Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum ^

08/15 — San Diego, CA @ Petco Park ^

08/19 — Phoenix, AZ @ Mortgage Matchup Center ^

08/20 — Albuquerque, NM @ First Financial Credit Union Amphitheater ^

08/22 — Boulder, CO @ Folsom Field ^

08/25 — Minneapolis, MN @ Mystic Lake Amphitheater ^

08/26 — Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater ^

08/27 — Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center ^

08/29 — Atlantic City, NJ @ Atlantic City Beach ^

09/01 — Grand Rapids, MI @ Acrisure Amphitheater #

09/02 — Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center #

09/03 — Pittsburgh, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake #

09/05 — Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre #

~ = w/ Maribou State

# = w/ Fcukers

^ = w/ Ben Böhmer

& = w/ Jack J

% = w/ Peces Raros

02/19 — Buenos Aires, AR @ Movistar Arena *

02/20 — Cordoba, AR @ La Fabrica [DJ Set]

02/21 — Mendoza, AR @ Lomas Del Malbec [DJ Set]

02/22 — Santiago, CL @ Movistar Arena *

02/25 — Curitiba, BR @ Pedreira Paulo Leminsky *

02/27 — São Paulo, BR @ Mercado Livre Arena Pacaembu *

02/28 — Camboriú, BR @ Greenvalley [DJ Set]

03/04 — Medellín, CO @ Estadio Cincuentenario %

03/06 — Bogotá, CO @ Coliseo MedPlus %

04/22 — Dusseldorf, DE @ PSD Bank Dome +

04/24 — Barcelona, ES @ Palau Sant Jordi +

04/26 — Madrid, ES @ Movistar Arena +

04/28 — Bologna, IT @ Unipol Arena +

04/29 — Zürich, CH @ AG Hallenstadion +

05/01 — Berlin, DE @ Velodrom +

05/02 — Berlin, DE @ Velodrom +

05/03 — Brussels, BE @ ING Arena +

05/06 — Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome +

05/07 — Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome +

05/09 — Paris, FR @ Adidas Arena +

05/10 — Paris, FR @ Adidas Arena +

05/13 — London, UK @ The O2 +

05/15 — Dublin, IE @ 3Arena $

* = w/ Bob Moses (Club Set)

% = w/ Peces Raros

+ = w/ SG Lewis (Live)

$ = w/ Weval

