Rugby Player Breaks Teammate’s Nose With Friendly Pre-Match Headbutt

The Six Nations kicks off this weekend, so we’re all thinking about rugby and the horrible injuries it can lead to. There’s the immediate damage – broken bones and torn ligaments – and then the more long-term stuff, such as cauliflower ears and concussions (ooooh, don’t say concussions).

But it would seem that you don’t even need to venture on to the pitch to hurt yourself playing rugby. The French side Racing Club Cubzaguais found a quicker way of doing things by injuring each other in the dressing room before a match.

In the video below we see a particularly intense pre-game gee-up, which ends with the captain grabbing one of his lads and performing a friendly ‘best of luck, mate’ headbutt. As you do.

Unfortunately his colleague comes off worse from this clash of fucking massive rugby heads, retreating into the corner with blood oozing from his face. The result? A broken nose.