Ruggable’s Sanity-Saving Rugs are 25% Off For Black Friday

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Ruggable rugs are a godsend for people with pets. I have one in my living room and there is no price I’d put on the comfort I get from knowing that I can just pick it up and toss it in my washer and dryer. I grew up in a lot of apartments with wall-to-wall carpet and pets. If you’re unfamiliar, that’s a recipe for a lot of scrubbing, enzyme sprays to eliminate pet smells, and even more scrubbing.

With my Ruggable rug, I never worry if my rabbit decides to eat a strawberry on it, leaving behind a bright red mess that looks like a pack of timber wolves just went apeshit on an unlucky caribou. She really eats the fuck out of strawberries, y’all. She’s the reason I decided to toss my old rug and replace it with something I didn’t have to scrub on my hands and knees every week.

Ruggable saved my sanity, and this Black Friday they’re ready to save you some cash too: Get 25% off site-wide with code BF24.

Quick Look at Ruggable’s Black Friday Deals

Juniper Neutral Multicolor Tufted Rug

Nothing brings life and warmth to a living space quite like an area rug. The Juniper Neutral Multicolor rug features a snowy scene festooned with pine trees, cabins, and juniper bushes It comes in two different styles, tufted or flatweave.

Tufted is what you want if you’re looking for a rug that’s soft on your feet, and flatweave is what you want if you’re looking for something harder and smoother. Flatweave rugs are great for offices because your rolly chair can still roll around on it easily, while tufted rugs are (IMO) better for living spaces.

Gingerbread House Doormat

Spend money on doormats! Stop just picking one up at Dollar Tree and calling it a day. This cute as hell doormat has a gingerbread house motif. Ruggable’s doormats include the mat itself and also a rubber base so it doesn’t slide around outside. To wash, you just roll up the rug (without the base) and toss it in the washing machine.

Dress Stewart Tartan Red Tufted Rug

This is another tufted rug, and it comes in a red, green, and gold tartan pattern. These darker, wintery colors might seem like they’ll darken your living space, but in my experience they do the opposite. They seem to draw everything a little closer, making bigger rooms a bit cozier-feeling. I have a rug with a similar color scheme in my living room and I turned my empty-ass gentrifier-gray apartment living room into a cozy, warm living space.

Verena Dark Wood Tufted Rug

This design is a classic. You can find rugs like this one in a lot of online stores, but the nice thing about this one is the color scheme. It looks black and gray, but that’s a trick of the light. It’s actually a very dark brown in the center, with accents in worn greens, yellows, and reds.

Ruggable’s design catalogue is filled with rugs that, like this one, take traditional designs and give them a modern feel by thoughtfully remixing colors or patterns. Ruggable rugs always benefit from a long look, there are always new details to discover.

Morris & Co. Strawberry Thief Indigo Tufted Rug

This is another rug that deserves a closer look. The design here is based on William Morris’ classic “Strawberry Thief” block print used in textiles the world over. Based on the birds Morris observed stealing fruit (though it’s arguable if they were stealing or just, y’know, being birds) from his garden, this design is a bit of a remix of the original, adapted to work better in rug form. It’s rendered in lush greens, reds, and pale yellows.

Au Naturale Bath Mat

I’m gay, so if there’s a woman’s bare ass on it, it’s going in my shopping cart. First off, Ruggable’s bath mats are every bit as durable and washable as its bigger area rugs. Secondly, a bathroom is a place to be naked, so why not celebrate that with some booty cheeks?