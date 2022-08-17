Ruggable Just Launched Faux Hide Rugs, and They’re Very Sexy

Summer is cool, but you know what else is? Reclining on a faux cowhide rug—silk robe ajar—in front of a fireplace, and swirling a glass of Ballantine’s Scotch like a spy. Not that we have a fireplace—what are we, yacht czars??—but we’ve always aspired to elevate our homes with the kind of rug that says, “I can recite Pablo Neruda, and make you a mean coq au vin. I’m really good at sex. ” That’s why we’re smashing the order button on Ruggable’s first ever collection of faux animal hide rugs. Try not to get distracted by the glimmer of our gold box chain, as you inch closer for a peek…

Photo: Courtsey of Ruggable

The collection uses Ruggable’s patented washable rug technology, so you can spill as much red wine/sex fluids on it as you like without stressing out (just toss that faux moo moo in the washing machine!), and the designers studied vintage animal hide rugs to “address all the customer pain points experienced with traditional hide rugs” and made sure the faux Ruggable hides came out feeling as realistic as possible while providing better support for your bones.

Photo: Courtesy of Ruggable

We’re diehards for anything with cow print/yeehaw energy (have you seen this heifer of an air fryer??), but the 1980s Cocaine Decor lord in us craves some zebra and cheetah print rugs to bring into the mix.

We’d happily settle for the whole herd, really. And with a variety of sizes, shapes (rectangular and traditionally amorphous animal hide) and prices starting as low as $149, we’ll be bringing a few of them into our home on the range. Or at least the LA river.

The Ruggable faux animal hide rug collection is available for purchase at Ruggable.

