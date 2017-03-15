Rum and Coconut Granita Recipe

Servings: 4

Prep time: 10

Total time: 3 hours

Ingredients

2 cups|500 ml coconut water

1/3 cup|65 grams granulated sugar

2 tablespoons|25 grams vanilla extract

1 vanilla bean, seeds scraped

1/2 lime, zested, plus 3 tablespoons fresh lime juice

1/4 cup|60 ml white rum

Directions

1. In a medium saucepan over medium-high, combine the coconut water, sugar, vanilla extract and seeds, and lime zest. Cook, stirring, until the sugar has dissolved. Remove from the heat and stir in the lime juice and rum.

2. Pour into a small baking dish and place in the freezer. Using the tines of a fork, stir the mixture every 10 minutes, scraping the edges and breaking up any ice chunks as the mixture freezes, until granita is slushy and frozen, about 1 to 2 hours.

3. To serve, divide among plates and dig in. This would also be a great base for a cocktail, just saying.