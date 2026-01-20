Rumor: Destiny 2’s Shadow and Order Update May Be Delayed

After making a big comeback with the Renegades update, Destiny 2 is hoping to keep players engaged with the upcoming Shadow and Order content. That said, new rumors suggest that the update might miss its original early March go-live window thanks to Marathon’s release.

After a few rocky months, Destiny 2 made a big comeback in late 2025 with the release of the Renegades update on December 2. This major update was heavily inspired by Star Wars vibes and managed to bring fresh excitement to the community and bring back many lapsed players.

Following the hype from Renegades, Destiny 2 is hoping to keep players engaged with the next major update, titled Shadow and Order. According to the latest roadmap, that update was originally scheduled to arrive during the first week of March 2026. The newly-announced March 5 release date for Marathon may change those plans though.

A new report from Forbes claims to have some early intel that the Shadow and Order update is being delayed and will not release on March 2, 2026. According to the report, the primary reason for the delay is so that Destiny 2’s new content and Marathon’s launch don’t overlap too closely.

After a handful of lengthy delays, Marathon is finally ready to go-live and enter its launch window on March 5, 2026. This is great news for Bungie fans who have been looking forward to the extraction shooter, but it seems like the company may not want to have two of its major franchises competing with each other during the same week.

The report from Forbes suggests that the launch of Shadow and Order will be delayed by at least a week, though the timeframe was unclear, to give Marathon some room to breathe at launch. If this is the case, hopefully Destiny 2 fills the early March week with some sort of surprise event or bonus activity week to keep the community engaged and busy.

The extraction shooter landscape has changed quite a bit since Marathon was first announced, so it will be very interesting to see how the game is received now that ARC Raiders has captivated so many gamers in late 2025 and early 2026.

Destiny 2 is available now on PC, PS5, and Xbox consoles. Marathon launches on March 5, 2026 for PC, PS5, and Xbox consoles.