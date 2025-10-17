Samsung Reportedly Stopped Making the Galaxy S25 Edge

Woof. After all the build-up and buzz around the ultra-thin Galaxy S25 Edge debuting back in May, sales of the thin phone have reportedly been so disappointing that Samsung is pulling the plug on the whole experiment.

Not only is Samsung supposedly killing plans to bring the upcoming Galaxy S26 Edge to market, but it’s stopped producing Galaxy S25 Edges. That means that, if true, you’d better buy one soon if you want a super-slim Galaxy phone, because once the current stock sells out, that’s it.

That is, according to a rumor. Pass the salt shaker.

buzz ≠ sales

Rumors coming out of the South Korean publication NewsPim quote a Samsung Electronics official, who requested anonymity, as saying, “I don’t know if the slim line will come back, but it doesn’t look easy at the moment. I think you can consider it to have essentially disappeared.”

“According to Hana Investment & Securities, sales of the model in its first month after launch amounted to only 190,000 units,” continues the article. “This is significantly lower than the sales of the S25 (1.17 million units), S25 Plus (840,000 units), and S25 Ultra (2.55 million units) during the same period.”

It’s an inglorious end to the Galaxy S25 Edge, which was hyped quite heavily in the run-up to its unveiling. “However, as the development of the S26 Edge has already been completed, there is still a possibility that it will be released separately in the future,” writes NewsPim.

I, for one, would be skeptical of the Galaxy S26 Edge seeing the light of day if it doesn’t make its debut soon after the rest of the regular Galaxy S26 lineup.

With annual refreshes, it wouldn’t do for Samsung to release the Galaxy S26 Edge when the Galaxy S27 was nearing its own debut in early 2027.