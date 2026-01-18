Rumor Suggests Resident Evil: Code Veronica is the Next Remake (Not Resident Evil 5)

A new rumor in the Resident Evil community suggests that the next remake in the works will focus on Resident Evil: Code Veronica and be announced later this year.

Resident Evil 5 Rumor Origin

A few days ago, the Resident Evil fandom began speculating that a Resident Evil 5 Remake announcement might be on the way, thanks to some cryptic teases from RE5 voice actress Eva La Dare. She mentioned some exciting news coming in March and even used #ResidentEvil5 and #RE5 in the original post.

Although some fans jumped straight to the idea of this being the next major Capcom remake, newer rumors are suggesting this tease is far more likely about some kind of upcoming CG movie adaptation.

One particular source within the horror-game community went a step further and suggested that not only is RE5 not the next remake, but that Code Veronica is.

Resident Evil: Code Veronica Remake Rumor

Dusk Golem posted to X over the weekend and claimed that a Code Veronica Remake is already in the works and that an announcement is coming later this year. Although Dusk Golem does not provide sources and needs to be taken with a grain of salt, the account’s Resident Evil: Requiem predictions were quite accurate in the past.

The Dusk Golem account went on to confidently say that the Eva La Dare teaser is in reference to a separate project and not at all about a Resident Evil 5 remake.

In addition to Code Veronica likely being a more popular choice, some fans of the Resident Evil community suggest that tackling RE5 next in the Remake lineup wouldn’t make sense narratively. Although Remake players have already had the chance to experience some of the most iconic games in the franchise, some players think that Code Veronica has to happen first to lay the groundwork for an eventual Resident Evil 5 Remake.

For those unfamiliar with the 2000 horror game, Resident Evil: Code Veronica takes place three months after RE2 and focuses on Claire and Chris. Code Veronica launched to incredibly positive reviews and is one of the most popular installments in the franchise. The title received a high-definition remaster in 2011, but it has yet to receive the full remake treatment.

Resident Evil: Requiem releases on February 27, 2026. At this time, there is no official confirmation of Resident Evil: Code Veronica Remake or Resident Evil 5 Remake.