Rumors Say We Might Be Getting a ‘Rayman’ Remake

I’m not freaking out — you’re freaking out. Okay, business. Per Insider Gaming, sources close to the outlet claim we may be getting a full-fledged Rayman remake! So, necessary context: Ubisoft confirmed the development team working on Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown had been disbanded. Not fired or laid off, to be clear. The team went on to other Ubisoft projects.

As Insider Gaming reports, their sources say one of those other projects is an unannounced Rayman remake, codenamed “Project Steambot,” that’s under development. It’s said Michel Ancel, the creator of Rayman and Beyond Good & Evil, is a consultant on the project. So, if these rumors turn out to be true, it could lead to the project not having the strongest foundation.

Allegedly, Ancel has a reputation among Ubisoft employees for being “toxic.” Libération, a French news outlet, wrote an article in 2020 about Ancel’s less-than-ideal leadership tendencies as a Creative Director. As we wait for official confirmation about an impending Rayman project, we’ll have to take all of this information with a grain of salt.

…But I can’t help myself. First and foremost, the important thing is the sanity and well-being of the developers behind such a maybe project. But beyond that, I’d be over the moon to play a new Rayman game. I don’t know if Ubisoft slid that information out there to soften the Prince of Persia news. But, hey, it worked.

Screenshot: Ubisoft

It’s high time Ubisoft put some respect on Rayman’s legacy! We haven’t had a major Rayman game since 2013. That’s over a decade of our limb-less wonder floating somewhere in Video Game Mascot Limbo! Let us have this, Ubisoft! If I’m never getting a third Banjo-Kazooie game, I can at least enjoy another Rayman adventure.

I remember when, somehow, the Rabbids managed to thrive and left poor Rayman in the dust. It was a sad day. It only got worse when, later, Rayman was relegated to being a cool reference that would get trotted out every so often. But now, it might be the perfect stage for justice to take its course.