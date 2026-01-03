Rumors Suggest New Witcher 3 DLC Could Be Arriving in 2026

New comments from an industry insider and a few statements in the latest CD Projekt RED financial report are hinting that new paid DLC content could be on the way for 2015’s The Witcher 3.

Everything we know about the rumored The witcher 3 DLC

Screenshot: CD Projekt Red

Once again, there seems to be more reason to believe the rumors that The Witcher 3 has new DLC on the way nearly eleven years after its original release. The latest rumors come from Polish games industry insider Borys Nieśpielak, who is the source that helped spark the initial rumors in 2025.

In a conversation with Eurogamer yesterday, Nieśpielak explained that he’s confirmed the rumor with several independent sources. In addition to confirming that he still believes his original claims, Nieśpielak also pointed out a piece of evidence from a recent CD Projekt RED financial call that he thinks connects to The Witcher 3 DLC.

On the financial call, CD Projekt chief financial officer Piotr Nielubowicz said, “Given our current progress, there is a chance that new content hinted upon in recent calls and reports may see release in the coming year, having an impact on our results. . .”

The quote is definitely suggesting that some kind of new, profitable content is coming from the company in 2026. That said, the quote is also vague enough that it’s impossible to know what that content could be.

If Nieśpielak’s original rumor proves to be true, then that would mean that Fool’s Theory, the same development team working on a remake of The Witcher 1 and supporting work on The Witcher 4, is also developing this new DLC content.

It’s also worth considering the possibility that this new content could be something more similar in nature to Skyrim’s significant Anniversary Edition. There could be an anniversary or complete addition of the game that compiles the existing DLC, optimizes performances for current consoles, and packages official versions of some of the best mod-like content.

When Does The Witcher 4 Release?

Screenshot: CD Projekt Red

Whether new The Witcher 3 DLC is actually coming or not is impossible to say at the moment, but we do know that The Witcher 4 is in full production. The next numbered sequel in the RPG series was announced at the 2024 Game Awards and likely has a 2027 or later release window. CD Projekt RED has already said that fans should not get their hopes up for a 2026 release for this project.

If the rumors of The Witcher 3 DLC are true, it will be very interesting to see if the content really does act as a bridge to the next numbered installment in the franchise. The reveal trailer suggested a shift in focus to Ciri, so it’s possible the DLC could help set things up for that shift in perspective.

The Witcher 3 is available now on consoles and PC.