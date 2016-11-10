Run for Cover Made Their Entire Catalog “Pay What You Want” and Are Donating All Proceeds to Planned Parenthood

It’s easy to feel helpless after this week’s election from hell. While you may just want to sit in bed with the blankets pulled over your head for the next four years, there’s still important work to do and organizations that need support. Run For Cover Records, which boasts a roster of artists like Modern Baseball, Alex G, and Pinegrove, have made their entire Bandcamp catalog “pay what you want” through this weekend. All proceeds will be donated to Planned Parenthood, and the record label will match donations of up to $5,000. So go ahead and dig in for a good cause.

Dig into the Run for Cover catalog right here​. ​(And if you’re looking for a place to start, Noisey is very into Modern Baseball’s newest album.)