Run The Jewels Go Claymation for Their “Don’t Get Captured” Video

Run The Jewels released their latest album RTJ3 at the tail-end of 2016 but are still keeping the project fresh in everyone’s mind. Today, the duo dropped a claymation video for album track “Don’t Get Captured.” In the clip, Killer Mike and El-P ride around in a skull-shaped vehicle while they witness businesses get bulldozed, giving way for new ones to pop up. On their ride, they also witness skeletons acting as cops, prisoners, and slaves to money. Watch the video below.

