Purrpare Yourself: Run the Jewels Just Released ‘Meow the Jewels’

What started as a joke and became a Kickstarter campaign and then became a real thing that was happening is meow a real thing that is real and tangible. Yes, I’m going to be the first of your annoying friends to shoehorn “meow” into sentences as a pun in honor of El-P and Killer Mike’s promise to make a version of their kickass album Run the Jewels 2 with all cat sounds coming to fruition. It’s the only purroper course of action right meow.

Also as promised and hinted at with the previous single release of “Meowrly,” there’s an impressive range of guest collaborators, ranging from celebrity cats (Lil Bub) to celebrity Doggs (Snoop) to underground electronic pop artists (Zola Jesus and Blood Diamonds) to OG hip-hop legends (Just Blaze and The Alchemist). Furthermore, as previously promised, all the proceeds will go to charity. As the duo note on in the liner notes, “together we have managed to do a little good using the stupidest method possible.” How incredible is that? Very incredible. It’s all available for the price of free with your email address over on Run the Jewels’ website, or you can buy the double LP for the full experience.

El-P also commented on the release on Twitter:

did we make the silliest, occasionally most grating possible remix album? of course. and we did it for you, mike brown and Eric garner. — el-p (@therealelp) September 26, 2015

Are you kitten yourself? Litter-ally don’t wait another second: Download it now.

