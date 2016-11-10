Run the Jewels Released A New Song in Response to the US Election Result

It’s been a busy 24 hours for Killer Mike – yesterday morning he appeared​ on US talk show The Real to give his thoughts on Trump’s election win, before teaming back up with collaborator El-P to share a new Run the Jewels track.



“2100”, which features vocals from Roc Nation artist Boots who previously appeared on Run The Jewels 2, is a sombre but palpably angry call to arms for all those left reeling by yesterday’s election result. And though the duo say “2100” was written a while ago, it feels pretty appropriate for the situation that the US now finds itself squaring up against.



In a note accompanying the release, Killer Mike and El-P wrote: “For our friends. for our family. for everyone who is hurting or scared right now. here is a song we wrote months ago. we werent planning on releasing it yet but… well it feels right, now. its about fear and its about love and its about wanting more for all of us. its called 2100. we hope it finds you well. love, jaime and mike”



You can listen to “2100” below, and see more responses to the US election result from the music world here​.



(Lead image via YouTube​.)