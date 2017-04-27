Run Through the Apocalyptic Jungle of Bungalovv’s ‘Luz Mala’ EP

Dystopian times call for dystopian music, and Mexico City-via-Montreal label Infinite Machine supply just such a soundtrack with their latest release, Luz Mala, from Argentinian producer Pablo Betas, a.k.a. Bungalovv.

Bungalovv—who is also a member of Buenos Aires-based collective TRRENUO—offers a dark hybrid of folk and club music in his debut for Infinite Machine. According to the label, it was made to “illustrate a view of his home country yet to come.” The EPs six tracks evoke the fear and atmosphere of navigating jungle-filled landscapes after a catastrophic event. From the fluttering and disorienting eeriness of opening track “Ulna,” the record progresses into the predatory, groaning bass of “Tregua” and the adrenaline rush-inducing drum palpitations of “Fémur” and “Healing Snakes.” The breakneck pace winds back down with “Herido” which closes in an unsettling chorus of animal whimpers, leaving a lingering feeling of hopeless abandon.

In an email to THUMP, Betas elaborated on the EP’s conception: “I was very interested in ethnic, African and Middle-Eastern beats, and how to incorporate them in the nightclub environment. For a long time I researched African spells and rituals that were used to tell the future, communicate with those who are gone, and to bring luck to someone. While doing so, Argentinean costumes and legends came to my mind, such as the countryside legend of Luz Mala, the evil light, and Fúrcula, the wishbone used as a lucky charm. I feel that every track from this EP works as a unique bone that’s part of a big skeleton.”

Listen to Bungalovv’s Luz Mala below ahead of its April 28 release.



