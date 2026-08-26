Runaway Donkey Attacks 3 People After Jumping Into Their Van, Hospitalizes One

Ah, the old tried-and-true adage remains true: “Never let a donkey into your van lest you be kicked and bitten.” If that wasn’t a saying before, then a recent story where exactly that happened is just the kind of thing that would lead to its coining.

According to the Associated Press, that lesson was recently enacted in northern Germany, where a donkey named Freddy escaped with a horse and found himself wandering around a roundabout in the town of Holssel.

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Passersby spotted the two animals running around, and illogically decided the best course of action was to help her get the donkey under control. One driver pulled over in a van and attempted to restrain Freddy. This is where everyone involved learned to never restrain Freddy, a lesson that, in a perfect world, would slip into legend.

Runaway Donkey Jumps Into Van and Starts Kicking and Biting People

Police said the donkey became “very aggressive” and jumped directly into the van, where he proceeded to kick and bite everything and everyone in sight. A 33-year-old woman who tried to help restrain him was also attacked and required hospital treatment. The motorists suffered minor injuries.

Freddy’s owner eventually showed up and used his soothsaying powers to rein in Freddy’s violent episode, bringing the whole adventure to a close. Everyone lived, and Freddy the Donkey got to go back home after having so thoroughly wrecked some folks that they needed medical attention. Police say they aren’t sure why Freddy got so aggressive, but I’m willing to bet it’s because he’s a donkey.

He’s back with his owner, and a few German folks learned a valuable lesson: never pick up a donkey hitchhiker.