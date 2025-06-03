Running a Gas Station With My Friends? Sounds Great. Doing It as Aliens in ‘Roadside Research’? Even Better

Customer service is a thankless job. Every day, we find ourselves stopping somewhere to grab a random item we’ve forgotten. After working at a Gas Station chain native to the Midwest for around five years, I know exactly what to expect. But, Roadside Research has me thinking about something. Was anyone I worked with an Alien? How could I have known? Sure, we had the one little green guy who had a piece of paper taped to his face, but I don’t think it was him. I think it was my Manager, if I have to be real with you. It never could have been Gloorpglop, he was too chill.

‘Schedule I’ Mayhem, but With Aliens. ‘Gas Station Simulator’, but With Friends. ‘Roadside Research’ Looks Like My Steeze

Imagine, if you will. The chaos and mayhem of Schedule 1, combined with the breezy and chill gameplay of Gas Station Simulator or even InKonbini. That’s what Roadside Research is hoping to bring our way. Playing as a typical human, and totally not an Alien, we can bring a few friends along for the ride. Stocking shelves, scanning other humans to learn about them, and running a convenience store. This is what “Friendslop” is all about, and I’m super excited to start living the dream all over again.

Seeing as I have years of customer service experience, I’m hoping that this is a realistic depiction of it. I mean, the team behind Order 13 is working on Roadside Research. They did a pretty fantastic job of showing what a day in the life of an Amazon worker must feel like, so I think they’ve got this one locked down, too. As long as I can get yelled at about the price of gas, because I’m the sole controller of it, then I know they’ve got this in the bag. Yes, that is something that actually happened to me on more than one occasion when I was working at a Gas Station. No, I didn’t actually have control over the price of gas.

I love the idea of little Alien freaks running around, with nothing more than a piece of paper taped on their face to fool the general public. In the age of misinformation that we live in, I can’t wait until Roadside Research somehow becomes a conspiracy theory. If they know how to make a good roller grill hot dog? Then I don’t care if they’re an Alien or not. They’re good in my book.