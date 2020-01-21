Everything You Missed at RuPaul’s DragCon London

This weekend, RuPaul’s DragCon made its UK debut at Olympia London, to – initially – lots of fanfare, and then reports of absolutely massive queues and people being turned away by security over health and security fears. This left one Scottish teenager “in tears”, and her mum “raging” over the £400 she’d spent on tickets and travel.

So: a mixed bag. But for those who did make it inside, there was plenty on offer, with performances, meet-and-greets and appearances by the entire cast of Drag Race UK, Michelle Visage, RuPaul himself and a load of other Drag Race-adjacent stars.

Photographer Chris Bethell was there to capture what went on.

@christopherbethell