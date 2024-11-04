Russell Brand Could Face Charges Over Historic Sexual Assault Claims

Russell Brand might soon face charges for historic sexual assault claims.

Currently, UK prosecutors are investigating the comedian and deciding whether they should charge him over past sexual offenses. After a 13-month inquiry, Met police have supplied prosecutors with files of evidence and are recommending Brand be charged.

“We have been passed a file by the police to consider a charging decision in this case,” the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said in a statement. “Any decision to charge is made independently, based on the evidence, and in line with our legal test.”

Previously, London’s Metropolitan Police detectives interviewed Brand regarding the alleged “non-recent sexual offenses”—which Brand claimed were “always consensual.” Despite already recommending the CPS charge Brand, Met police are still heavily involved in the case.

“Our investigation continues and a file has now been passed to the CPS,” said Detective Superintendent Andy Furphy. “We have a team of dedicated officers providing specialist support to the women who have come forward. We are committed to investigating sexual offenses, no matter how long ago they are alleged to have taken place.”

These allegations accused Brand of sexually assaulting four women—one being a 16-year-old girl at the time—between 2006 and 2013. However, the actor has continuously denied the incidents.

In recent years, he’s also entirely rebranded himself as a wellness influencer and conspiracy theorist. Back in January, Brand sat down for an interview with Tucker Carlson and spoke directly about these allegations.

“Attacks like this, a crisis like this—hurtful as it is to be accused of what I consider to be the most appalling crime—to be accused of this is very painful and very hurtful,” Brand said during the interview, per USA Today. “But I am being shown that there are consequences for the rather foolish way I lived in the past. Though, of course, again, to reiterate, due to the nature of the world we live in, of course, I deny any allegations of the kind that have been advanced.”