Russell Crowe Wants New Zealand and Australia to Merge So They Can Share Jacinda

There has always been a healthy rivalry between New Zealand and our much bigger, dryer neighbour on the other side of the Tasman. Aussies persistently claim ownership rights of our pavlova, racehorse Phar Lap, and Split Enz—to name just a few examples. Now they want a piece of our Prime Minister, too.

New Zealand-born actor Russell Crowe, who is based in Australia, triggered a social-media storm when he suggested New Zealand and Australia should merge so that Jacinda Ardern could lead both. The comment followed Australian journalist Jonathan Green’s suggestion that Australia claim Ardern for themselves in honour of the “pavlova/Russell Crowe tradition”.

Crowe replied, tweeting, “Look … just accept it… she’s awesome. Is it time to make Australia and New Zealand into one country with @jacindaardern as PM? Not trying to be controversial… just practical.”

The bold concept isn’t all that surprising when you look at the shambles that Australia calls politics. The country has now had seven Prime Ministers in the past 10 years, so it’s no wonder some might want to share Ardern.

But like all things on Twitter, not everyone agreed. Kiwi Julie Marshall refused to share Ardern saying Australia needed to clean up their act before they become part of the “in-crowd”.

To which a furious Aussie insisted they didn’t want her because theirs was a serious country, and needed a “serious PM”. Or maybe seven.