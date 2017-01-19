Russell Westbrook Goes for Leisurely Stroll with His Good Friend The Basketball

For a moment in the third quarter of Oklahoma City’s visit to Golden State on Wednesday night, Russell Westbrook just wanted to go for a walk. Following a three-pointer from ex-teammate Kevin Durant, Westbrook took the inbounds pass and began setting up the play call for the next possession. Then he just… started walking, clutching the ball to his chest like a protective mother.

One of the better parts of this is just how unprepared everyone was for Westbrook’s brazen flaunting of the rules/hiccuping brain. Mike Breen, Jeff Van Gundy, and Mark Jackson had no idea why there even was a traveling call until they saw the replay, and it made for hearty laughter when they finally did. Durant screwed up his face in all kinds of ways trying to comprehend what his old running mate was doing. Steph Curry pointed at referee as if to indicate what the hell is going on, here, man??, and, oh yeah, the refs! What the hell is going on here, man?

The best reaction, however, belongs to Westbrook. After the call was made, he apologized to his teammates, saying simply “I dunno” and then pointed to his head, like it was on the fritz.

Westbrook again finished with a triple-double, going for 35 points, 15 rebounds, and 13 assists, but the Warriors beat the Thunder 121-100.