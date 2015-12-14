Russell Westbrook Inbounds off Rodney Hood’s Back to Hit Buzzer-Beater

The Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Utah Jazz 104-98 in overtime last night, but it was not that close for the whole game. Kevin Durant scored only two points on two shots in the first half—the lowest total in a half for his career. The 38 total points were the fewest the Thunder scored in a half all season and likely would have been 36, if not for this absurd play by Russell Westbrook.

With .7 seconds remaining in the half, the Thunder were inbounding from the baseline and had just enough time for a catch-and-shoot play. Or, as it turns out, a throw it off Rodney Hood’s back-catch-and-shoot play. After running out of options and time, Westbrook fired the ball right between Hood’s shoulder blades for a nice soft bounce back to himself. He caught it, turned around, and quickly put up a shot that just beat the buzzer to cut the lead to 51-38.

Durant started the third quarter by hitting a mid-range jumper and then went a little bit berserk for 17 points in the quarter, and OKC erased Utah’s 13-point halftime lead with a 27-6 run to start the second half.

[FSOK]