Russell Westbrook Is the Thunder—and the Thunder’s Most Difficult Dilemma

Russell Westbrook was the Oklahoma City Thunder this year. He fireman-carried the franchise to 47 wins and a playoff berth with unparalleled conviction and breakneck athleticism; whether he wants to admit it or not, the six-time All-Star accomplished it all while encumbered by a flawed supporting cast.

Say what you will of his inefficient jump shot, stubborn drive, or spotty defense that too often sidesteps the criticism it deserves, Westbrook hovered above the 2016-17 season like an authoritarian overlord.

The NBA has never seen anything quite like it. Not from Michael Jordan, LeBron James, or Allen Iverson. Westbrook tamed the triple-double with a record-setting 41.7 usage percentage (the previous all-time high was 38.7 by Kobe Bryant, the year he scored 81 points in a game). He overshadowed the Golden State Warriors despite getting spanked by a combined 53 points in the three games they played against each other. He eclipsed history and normalized the impossible. It was a year our future grandchildren will beg us to stop talking about.

But after getting eliminated in five games by the Houston Rockets in a first-round series that, truth be told, should have been more lopsided than it was, Westbrook has some decisions to make. Will he average 20, 20, 20 next season and again lose when it matters most? Or will he punch back against his own instincts and play off the ball, entrusting the likes of Victor Oladipo and Doug McDermott to spruce up their own playmaking chops for the good of the team? Who knows.

The more interesting and important questions right now are for Thunder GM Sam Presti, who is facing one of the most difficult dilemmas of his career.

The Thunder have no obvious way to improve their team this summer. Thanks to a pair of extensions that are about to kick in for Steven Adams and Oladipo, their cap space is zilch. The nine contracts on Oklahoma City’s books for next year come in about $9 million above the expected cap, and that doesn’t include unrestricted free agent Taj Gibson and restricted free agent Andre Roberson, two critical rotation players who are both in line for a raise.

Westbrook is 28 years old, and he has one more guaranteed season on his contract before a $30.6 million player option kicks in. Presti is extremely good at what he does, but turning this group into a title contender before that happens is borderline impossible. The market for Enes Kanter, even on an expiring contract, isn’t great. Nobody’s lining up to trade for Oladipo or Adams.

It’s possible the Thunder offer Westbrook a five-year, $220 million max extension this summer. If they do, and if Westbrook accepts it, then Presti has a bit more room to build around his franchise player. If no extension is agreed to this year, the team should still be able to open up enough space for at least one max contract in 2018, right as DeMarcus Cousins, Paul George, LaMarcus Aldridge, and Carmelo Anthony are expected to join Westbrook in free agency. Presti could roll the dice and hope one of them signs in Oklahoma City, but even if another star climbs aboard, Westbrook will be 30. A lot can happen between now and then. His prime may have vanished.

Thunder GM Sam Presti. Photo by Mark D. Smith-USA TODAY Sports

Which leads to another, incredibly controversial alternative in the event Presti either hesitates to make such a heavy commitment to one player or Westbrook wants to see if the grass is greener somewhere else: A trade.

This would be a cataclysmic mistake, and not just because of the dominance he levies on the court. Westbrook provides even more than that. He singlehandedly makes Oklahoma City relevant by generating revenue, selling jerseys, driving conversation, and, in the wake of Kevin Durant’s departure, he’s become a cape-wearing flag bearer for the franchise.

These are just some of the approximately one trillion reasons the Thunder won’t trade Westbrook, but let’s talk about why they should.

It’s inarguable that Westbrook could be the catalyzing force on a championship-winning team. Anyone who would argue otherwise only needs to watch him play basketball for ten minutes to realize they’re wrong. The thing is, so much of his game depends on the open floor, and that extra gear his Triple Crown-caliber limbs provide. It’s fantastic to watch now, while he enjoys a marvelous physical advantage over his peers, but what happens when Westbrook’s body starts to betray him? This can’t last forever, and a steep decline isn’t out of the question for someone who exerts enough energy to power the sun. At what point does Presti consider cashing out on his golden ticket, re-stocking Oklahoma City’s cupboard, and gunning for a top-five pick in the 2018 draft?

If done right, Oklahoma City can ascend right around the time Golden State loosens its death grip on the Western Conference. The next question becomes: What can they get for him?

Would the Minnesota Timberwolves give up Andrew Wiggins? Would the Milwaukee Bucks fork over Khris Middleton, Thon Maker, and future picks? Do the Philadelphia 76ers rapidly accelerate their rebuild and jump into pseudo-contention by offering anything except Joel Embiid? (Not to be weird, but the thought of Westbrook and a healthy Embiid on the same team makes my mouth water.)

Does Magic Johnson pick up the phone and beg Presti to take whatever he wants? Or does he wait a year to pitch Westbrook as a free agent? Same goes for Phil Jackson, assuming he still watches the NBA: Would he package a suddenly disgruntled Kristaps Porzingis with an unprotected first-round pick?

Photo by Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Would the Denver Nuggets throw everybody not named Nikola Jokic on the table? What about the Boston Celtics? Do they tie useful role players and a Brooklyn pick beside Isaiah Thomas? Don’t forget about Pat Riley’s final stand, or Gregg Popovich’s need to keep up in Golden State’s arm’s race.

Is there a mystery team out there willing to try what the Atlanta Hawks reportedly did at the trade deadline, and basically forfeit their future (three or four first-round picks, plus swap rights) for a bite of the apple? The Detroit Pistons and Charlotte Hornets would be tempted to go this route, but both are more or less tied down at point guard, and an all-in push for Westbrook wouldn’t guarantee much more than a playoff appearance.

The answer to most of these scenarios, believe it or not, is no. Westbrook isn’t a natural fit in just about any random system or situation. He’s more hurricane than foundation, and the clock on his departure would instantly start ticking as soon as the suitor gets their hands on him. It’d be a battle against time, with free agency and age-related decline just over the horizon; meanwhile, LeBron James and the Warriors are still dialed in as the NBA’s two seemingly unbeatable programs.

For some teams, it’s not worth it. For the Thunder, exchanging one of the most reliable figures in league history for an uncertain future would be tough to swallow. Again: Westbrook is the Thunder. Their ownership might be content with selling out every home game, recording more wins than losses, and having courtside seats to a 6’3″ roller-coaster ride every night. With him on the court, the Thunder will still make the playoffs next year, and maybe even win a series. But if Presti wants to someday raise a banner, trading Russell Westbrook may be his best option.

