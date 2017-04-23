Russell Westbrook Records a Triple-Double in the First Half Because Damn

Russell Westbrook is already obliterating the limitations of what normal basketball human beings can do. After becoming the second person to ever average a triple-double across a whole season, Westbrook went into a playoff series against a fearsome Houston Rockets and is taking matters into his own hands yet again. Except he decided to step up this ho-hum triple-double per game situation for the Playoffs, and went for a fucking triple-double in the first half. That’s 17 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists in 24 minutes.

Here are just a couple of sprinklings of the man’s prowess:

Q1 is done in OKC. Thunder leads Rockets 26-22. Westbrook, Adams 6p each. #ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/06UiAPbxaB

— OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) April 23, 2017

Russ Enes for his 7th dime of the 1st half. #ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/KA6ogNsZGC

— OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) April 23, 2017

So, should he just start blocking and go for a quadruple-double? Probably.